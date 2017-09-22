Friday is National Falls Prevention Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Wrong kind of fall.

Did you know that one in three Ohioans over the age of 60 will take a fall sometime this year?

And for some, it’s a life-changing experience.

The best way to avoid falling?

“Up on your feet”.

The Ohio Department of Aging recommends walking a mile a day or taking part in other physical activities for 15 to 20 minutes per day to keep you steadier on your feet.

Today is National Falls Prevention Awareness Day.

Click here for more on the department’s Steady U Ohio program.