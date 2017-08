CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Tragedy in Medina County where those Friday afternoon storms killed a young mother.

28-year-old Devon Cook of Medina was killed along River Styx Road in Medina County when a tree fell on her car.

The woman’s 18-month-old daughter was in the back seat and will be OK, according to police.

There was also a Tornado Warning issued for southern Stark County for a short time, but no touchdown was reported.