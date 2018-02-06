Too Full? Or “Just Right”? How Do You Load Your Dishwasher?

So, before heading off to work, Gary’s wife asked him to load more dishes in the dishwasher. Gary Refused, saying, “It’s already overloaded and the dishes won’t get clean”>
The debate was on.
Gary Went to both his listeners and the professionals and here are the results:
Here’s What professionals (Dishwasher manufacturers) say:
(we presume they know what they’re doing)
- Pre-rinse all dishes if they are doing to sit all day
- cups on top, plates and pans on the bottom
- handles up! Especially knives (don’t want to cut yourself taking them out and really, who wants to eat off a fork that you just touched the end on)
- secure all plastics — so they don’t fall into heating element and melt
- never stack or touch items together –they don’t get completely clean!
- load plates and bowls so the dirty side face the water psray
- never place pans and platters by the front of the door…they’ll keep the detergent from reaching the dishes
- make sure forks and spoons don’t next together
- sepeate stainless steel and silver….if the two types touch a reaction may occur and the silver could pet
- unload bottom rack first to avoid dripdown
- arrange glasses carefully– so they don’t touch as they will bump during the cycle.