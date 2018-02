New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the field after fumbling against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

What a game! Back and forth and the underdog Philadelphia Eagles win their 1st Super Bowl ever. Commercials? Well, I wasn’t thrilled. The only one I completely gut-laughed at was Eli Manning and O’dell Beckham, Jr. re-enacting Dirty Dancing. Great stuff! Loved Justin Timberlake at halftime and his honoring of Prince. All in all…very enjoyable evening.