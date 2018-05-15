Gary Rivers Attempts Bicycling on Middle Branch Trail

Stark Park’s Jared Shive joined Gary Rivers Tuesday morning to share his experience “bicycling with Gary Rivers” on the Middle Branch Trail.

Gary Rivers on Middle Branch Trail– Listen carefully, he seems just a little….out-of-breath……Gary was using the opportunity to enjoy Stark Parks and the bike trails. Learn more at starkparks.com Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Admittedly, it’s been several years since Gary jumped on a bicycle and attempted to ride on one of Stark Park’s trails.

Yet, not one to shy from a challenge, Gary readily accepted an invitation from Stark Park’s Jared Shive, to try a 3 mile jaunt on the Middlebranch Trail last week.

The challenge began shortly after Gary’s shift last week — where the two met up at the Park, just across the street from Glen Oak High School.

Jared used an app from the Stark Public Library and Gary picked out a free bicycle for the journey.