Gary Rivers Attempts Bicycling on Middle Branch Trail
By Gary Rivers
May 15, 2018 @ 6:43 AM

Stark Park’s Jared Shive joined Gary Rivers Tuesday morning to share his experience “bicycling with Gary Rivers” on the Middle Branch Trail.

Listen carefully, he seems just a little….out-of-breath……Gary was using the opportunity to enjoy Stark Parks and the bike trails. Learn more at starkparks.com

Admittedly, it’s been several years since Gary jumped on a bicycle and attempted to ride on one of Stark Park’s trails.

Yet, not one to shy from a challenge, Gary readily accepted an invitation from Stark Park’s Jared Shive, to try a 3 mile jaunt on the Middlebranch Trail last week.

The challenge began shortly after Gary’s shift last week — where the two met up at the Park, just across the street from Glen Oak High School.

Jared used an app from the Stark Public Library and Gary picked out a free bicycle for the journey.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

