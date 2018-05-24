Gary River’s Guest Dr. Cass Ingram Shares Natural Remedies For Seasonal Allergies

Dr. Cass Ingram, author of the book, The Cure is in the Cupboard will share her remedies on the Gary Rivers Show this morning at 11:05a

In the weeks ahead, tens of millions of hay fever victims will race to pharmacies and drugstores to buy medicines to stop their maddening nasal drip-drip-drip and halt their uncontrollable bursts of sneezing.

But antihistamines and decongestants can cause drowsiness – (very dangerous if you drive). And according to labels, many medications will actually make your allergy symptoms worse if taken longer than a few days.

So, is there a better way to make it through the sneezin’ season safely and comfortably?

The answer is ‘yes’, according to one expert. And he says the solution to your allergy woes may be as near as your own kitchen pantry.

“Many ‘hot’ oils and spices work wonders for allergy symptoms,” says Dr. Cass Ingram, author of the brand new edition of”The Cure is in the Cupboard”.

Dr. Ingram says Oil of Wild Oregano is a wonderful natural sinus medicine and will open clogged sinus passages and halt mucus secretion.

“I have observed fits of sneezing and massive allergic attacks halted in a matter of seconds after administering the oil,” says Dr. Ingram.

Dr. Ingram says the reason ‘hot and spicy’ herbs and oils help allergy symptoms is because they kill fungus – the real culprit behind most so-called “allergic reactions”. “A recent study at the Mayo Clinic found that swollen, clogged, and chronically draining sinuses were not caused by the usual allergens…the symptoms were caused by the fungus in the nose,” says Dr. Ingram. “Most people incorrectly assume they are allergic to pollen, dust, or animals – but what they experience is a reaction to fungus in their sinuses,” says Dr. Ingram.

According to the Mayo study, over 40 types of fungus were found in the nasal passages of the study participants, a situation which lessened their immune systems’ ability to fight off other invaders like dander, dust, and pollen.

“Allergy symptoms vanish when you kill the fungus. If your eyes and nose water whenever you’re near the family dog, apply some wild oregano oil near your nose and place some drops under your tongue,” says Dr. Ingram.

Your sneezing and watering eyes will magically vanish… and so will the mountain of Kleenex overflowing the trash can.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR DR. CASS INGRAM

Dr. Cass Ingram is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in biology and chemistry from the University of Northern Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). Dr. Ingram has since written over 20 books on natural healing.