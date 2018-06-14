Gary Rivers Will Emcee F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Motorcycle Poker Run Event on Saturday

Kara Vogt, with the F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Motorscycle Poker Run called into the Gary Rivers Show on Thursday morning to talk about their upcoming event.

WHBC’s Gary Rivers will emcee the event closing ceremony, which will include a motorcycle raffle, plenty of food and beverages, raffle baskets and many exhibitors.

The countywide Motorcycle Poker Run raises awareness of the Heroin Crisis that is affecting the whole community. They expect hundreds of riders. Last year there were 386 motorcycles and it’s expected to be over 500 this year.

The end event provided educational resources and live entertainment. Our fundraising efforts from sponsorships, and community participants like you totaled over $28,000.00 in proceeds to fund heroin awareness initiatives taking place at CommQuest Services and in cooperation with the Stark County Sheriff’s Department.