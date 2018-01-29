Gary’s Guest Explains How Dr. Nassar Was Able To Escape Justice For So Long

Steve Siebold, a former professional athlete, author and coach to elite athletes, will weigh in at 10:05 this morning on “the culture of enablement”.

Siebold says, “We’re not talking about 20 months of child molestation. We’re talking about 20 years. Are we to believe that no one in any of these three organizations bothered to oversee 20 years of criminal actions by Dr. Larry Nasser?”

Other questions he’ll answer: How were the complaints that go back as far as 1997 were ignored and redirected at the victims.

What happens next at Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee?

http://mentaltoughnesssecrets.net/