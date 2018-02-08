Gary’s Poll: What Movie Best Represents Ohio? It’s Complicated…

It started off as a simple poll on thrillist.com. “What Movie best exemplifies each of the 50 states?”

It’s easy for say, Oklahoma. It’s “Oklahoma!”. Or, Kansas: “The Wizard of Oz”, or even Indiana, “Hoosiers”.

But for Ohio, it gets pretty complicated coming up with a winner. Even a top 5 or 10 list is ridiculously difficult.

My initial top two choice are A Christmas Story and Shawshank Redemption. Some of you may already see the issues

A Christmas Story was filmed in Cleveland. The iconic house is in Cleveland. But, the storyline is about a house in Hammond, Indiana. Hmmph.

Everybody knows that Shawshank Redemption was filmed mostly in and around Mansfield Ohio and its famous Reformatory. The problem is, the movie says it’s in New England.

Now what do we do?

Major League. Yay! It was all about the Cleveland Indians. Draft Day was about the inept Cleveland Browns finally getting it right, with a little help from Kevin Costner. But there are a whole host of other movies that were about Ohio and should be considered.

A couple of our listeners insisted we use “Silence of the Lambs” — after all, the serial killer was from a small town on the Ohio River. Do we HAVE to have the most iconic serial killer movie of all time represent our fair state?

So here’s our final list

A Christmas Story (not really about Ohio) Shawshank Redemption (Not really set in Ohio) Major League (Thanks Charlie Sheen for spotlighting Cleveland!) The Best Years of our Lives (Classic Movie 1946 about returning WWII veterans) Rain Man (It put Cincinatti on the map) Silence of the Lambs (yes, Buffalo Bill was supposedly from a small town on the Ohio River. Nightmare on Elm Street (yes, set it Springwood, Ohio) Tommy Boy (Only Chris Farley could pull off this “Going back to Sandusky, Ohio” movie The Cincinatti Kid (Starring movie Great Steve McQueen) Super 8 – JJ Abrams and Spielberg set this film in Ohio

HONORABLE and DISHONORABLE MENTION

Bye Bye Birdie (set in 1958 in Ohio..inspired by the true story of Elvis headed off to the Army)

The Ides of March with George Clooney

Little Man Tate

Dahmer (yes, he’s from NE Ohio)

The People vs Larry Flynt — Yeah…he’s from Ohio too

Annie Oakley – Ohio girl who can shoot a rifle

Traffic – Michael Douglas and drugs

Delirious – John Candy. Enough said.

Heathers With Wynona Ryder and Christian Slater

Zombieland – It’s all about going back to Ohio

The Watch – Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn fight aliens in Ohio

Howard the Duck

I am Number 4

For the record, Thrillist.com came up with “Heathers” as the winner. Yeah, I never say that Wynona Ryder/Christian Slater movie either.

Here’s How Our Listeners weighed in….