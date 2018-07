PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A gas line break in the Whipple/Everhard road construction project Wednesday morning led to some road closures and some building evacuations for about an hour.

A contractor working in the northbound lanes of Whipple just north of Everhard hit the two-inch Dominion Energy Ohio line at just before 10 a.m.

The nearby Waffle House and Hyatt Place were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.