CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Gasoline prices are on the rise once again.

Gas Buddy Tuesday night predicted a 20 cent increase in the average price around Ohio, though that hadn’t materialized yet.

In Canton-Massillon, AAA says the average price is up eight cents from Tuesday, to $2.28 a gallon.

A year ago, we were at $2.40 a gallon.

In Ohio, the average price was $2.31.

AAA says there’s no reason for the increases other than competition that forces prices down, until prices get too low and rebound.