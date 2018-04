CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Gasoline prices are about 30-cents higher than they were a month ago and a year ago, and they aren’t expected to drop significantly.

The AAA morning survey Monday has regular at an average $2.65 a gallon in Canton-Massillon.

The statewide average is $2.69, while the national figure is $2.76.

OPEC has cut production levels and that is not expected to change soon.

And crude oil is at its highest level since 2014.