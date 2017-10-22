Geostorm.

Anyone who knows me…knows that I love great CGI — The best one’s like Guardians of the Galaxy or even Star Wars….have moments that bring movie-goers to the edge of their seats —-and often feels like a theme park ride —-

You get a few of those moments with Geostorm.

I think they tried for a thought-provoking, end-of-the-world-due-to-global-warming kind of movie….but they didn’t quite get it.

That IS the story. The movie opens with all earth finally realizing that they need to do something about these catastrophic weather phenomenons— The world creates a system of satellites to track and destroy the bad weather before it happens. Then the mishap. And the marginal effects…a desert, frozen in an instant. Giant hailstorms. You get the picture.

Look. Gerard Butler is just not likable enough as the hero.

So…it misses on plot. It misses on special effects…and it misses on leading men.

It’s not as bad as some of the critics are claiming. There were many people in the theater who absolutely loved it.

So…if you don’t take it too seriously….and just enjoy the thrill rides….of which there are quite a few…you’ll like it….not love it.

I give it 2.5 stars out of 5…

