Why You Should Get Taxes Done Early By Gary Rivers | Feb 7, 2018 @ 8:52 AM Timothy Singo, with Fireside Tax of Canton, spoke to Gary Rivers this morning on getting personal taxes done early this year. Most notably — so you don’t have to worry about tax fraud! Related Content Will Opioid Legal Fight Result in Settlement? Gar... Is the New Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey Movie W... Can Tech Games Bring Your Family Together This Hol... Could Coyotes Really Be Seen In Your Neighborhood? Human Trafficking: Ohio’s Current Landscape American Cancer Society Now Opposes Republican Hea...