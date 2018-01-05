Get used to it!
By Jeff Turk
|
Jan 5, 2018 @ 5:35 PM

Here’s a  mock draft 2018:

First-round projections for 2018 NFL Draft

1-25, not sure how deep this draft is but the Browns have assets.  Would they be willing to trade up for higher picks?  Stay tuned!

 

1 Josh Rosen UCLA QB
2 Saquon Barkley Penn State RB
3 Sam Darnold USC QB
4 Bradley Chubb NC State DE
5 Minkah Fitzpatrick Alabama CB
6 Quenton Nelson Notre Dame G
7 Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame OT
8 Connor Williams Texas OT
9 Denzel Ward Ohio State CB
10 Josh Allen Wyoming QB
11 Derwin James Florida State S
12 Da’Ron Payne Alabama DT
13 Courtland Sutton SMU WR
14 Harold Landry Boston College DE
15 Roquan Smith Georgia LB
16 Calvin Ridley Alabama WR
17 Christian Wilkins Clemson DT
18 Tarvarus McFadden Florida State CB
19 Orlando Brown Oklahoma OT
20 Clelin Ferrell Clemson DE/LB
21 Austin Bryant Clemson DE/LB
22 Christian Kirk Texas A&M WR
23 Sam Hubbard Ohio State DE/LB
24 Arden Key LSU DE
25 Chukwuma Okorafor Western Michigan OT