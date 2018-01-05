Get used to it!

Here’s a mock draft 2018:
First-round projections for 2018 NFL Draft
1-25, not sure how deep this draft is but the Browns have assets. Would they be willing to trade up for higher picks? Stay tuned!
|1
|Josh Rosen
|UCLA
|QB
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|Penn State
|RB
|3
|Sam Darnold
|USC
|QB
|4
|Bradley Chubb
|NC State
|DE
|5
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Alabama
|CB
|6
|Quenton Nelson
|Notre Dame
|G
|7
|Mike McGlinchey
|Notre Dame
|OT
|8
|Connor Williams
|Texas
|OT
|9
|Denzel Ward
|Ohio State
|CB
|10
|Josh Allen
|Wyoming
|QB
|11
|Derwin James
|Florida State
|S
|12
|Da’Ron Payne
|Alabama
|DT
|13
|Courtland Sutton
|SMU
|WR
|14
|Harold Landry
|Boston College
|DE
|15
|Roquan Smith
|Georgia
|LB
|16
|Calvin Ridley
|Alabama
|WR
|17
|Christian Wilkins
|Clemson
|DT
|18
|Tarvarus McFadden
|Florida State
|CB
|19
|Orlando Brown
|Oklahoma
|OT
|20
|Clelin Ferrell
|Clemson
|DE/LB
|21
|Austin Bryant
|Clemson
|DE/LB
|22
|Christian Kirk
|Texas A&M
|WR
|23
|Sam Hubbard
|Ohio State
|DE/LB
|24
|Arden Key
|LSU
|DE
|25
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|Western Michigan
|OT