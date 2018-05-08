“Getting a Job” Workshop and JobFair Planned

Jobseekers can learn employability skills and seek jobs this week through two efforts of Ohiomeansjobs.com.

Kellhaer, Business Services Manger and Monica Gwinn, Public Relations Specialist with the state agency will be guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to discuss the initiatives.

Nearly 90 employers will be actively hiring at the 2018 Tuscarawas County Job Fair on Friday, May 11th, 11am-2pm at the Monroe Centre at 1260 Monroe Street in New Philadelphia.

“Employable Me, Getting and Keeping a Job” is a special workshop designed to help people overcome barriers to employment and land a job. The workshop will be held May 8 in the Stark County office at 822 30th St. NW in Canton and on May 9 in the Tuscarawas office at 1260 Monroe St. in New Philadelphia.

check out: https:ohiomeansjobs.com