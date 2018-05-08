“Getting a Job” Workshop and JobFair Planned
By Gary Rivers
|
May 8, 2018 @ 6:33 AM

Jobseekers can learn employability skills and seek jobs this week through two efforts of Ohiomeansjobs.com.

Kellhaer, Business Services Manger and Monica Gwinn, Public Relations Specialist with the state agency will be guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to discuss the initiatives.

Nearly 90 employers will be actively hiring at the 2018 Tuscarawas County Job Fair on Friday, May 11th, 11am-2pm at the Monroe Centre at 1260 Monroe Street in New Philadelphia.

“Employable Me, Getting and Keeping a Job” is a special workshop designed to help people overcome barriers to employment and land a job. The workshop will be held May 8 in the Stark County office at 822 30th St. NW in Canton and on May 9 in the Tuscarawas office at 1260 Monroe St. in New Philadelphia.

check out:  https:ohiomeansjobs.com

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Area Church To Host Veterans Appreciation Luncheon massillon west stark chamber Redevelopment at Old Republic Steel Site The “Mom Song” Has Over 10 Million Views. Here’s Why: Jeremy Foltz To State His Case For Being Elected Red Cross To Hold Annual BASH Fundraiser May 19 Humane Society Reminds Canton It’s National Pet Week