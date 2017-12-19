Getting Inside Donald Trump’s Brain

We know that countless people have been asking how the President thinks, but author NY Times Best-selling author, Ellis Hennican has covered trump since his boy-developer days in New York City, and he believes he knows what makes the the man tick.

Ellis spoke to Gary Rivers Tuesday morning about his new book, “Trumpitude: The Secret Confessions of Donald’s Brain”

So, is President Trump Crazy? How much of what President Trump says should we believe?

Listen to the interview from Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 to find out: