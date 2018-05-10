Girls On The Run East Central Ohio

We believe that every girl can embrace who she is, can define who she wants to be, can rise to any challenge, can change the world. Can.

WHBC and Mix 941 support Girls On The Run of Stark and Wayne.

The Girls on the Run 5k Run/Walk, presented by WHBC & Mix 941, is the culminating celebration for hundreds of girls who have completed the youth empowerment programs, Girls on the Run (for grades 3 through 5) and Heart & Sole (for grades 6th through 8th). In the 10 weeks leading up to the 5k, the girls learn critical life skills such as how to manage emotions, help others, make intentional decisions, and resolve conflict that they use at home, at school, and with friends.

The program inspires girls to build lives of purpose and to make a meaningful contribution to community. They train with a team of close friends to defeat the Girl Box, celebrate their SuperSHEro powers, and complete the GOTR 5k Run/Walk. Girls on the Run teaches life skills through dynamic, interactive lessons and running games. 5k registration is open now, visit www.gotreco.org

