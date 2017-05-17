“Girls On The Run” Event is This Saturday!

Angie Gill says that the next 2017 Girls on the Run 5k Series event will be held on Saturday, May 20th at Walsh University.

Angie was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show on Wednesday morning to discuss the importance of women walking in this event.

GOTR’s mission is to “inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.”

Our 8th annual GOTR 5k Run/Walk is open to female walkers and runners of all shapes, sizes, and abilities . . . and just one guy. It is co-sponsored by WHBC’s sister radio station, Mix 94.1 FM.

SuperSHEroes Get Great Perks!

Girl power stripes & Happy Hair Booth

InstaGlam Photoshoot—show off your SuperSHEro awesomeness at our free open-air photo booth with room for as many people as you can gather, complete with fun GOTR props! (InstaGlam will close at 7:30 am on May 20 and reopen after the start of the 5k.)

Free photos will be available on our Facebook page and our Shutterfly Share site.

Day-before and same-day packet pick-up and registration.

GOTR 5k t-shirts (guaranteed if you register by Friday, May 12th at noon, for those who register after noon on May 12th, a limited selection of 2017 5k and vintage GOTR shirts will be available)

at noon, for those who register after noon on May 12th, a limited selection of 2017 5k and vintage GOTR shirts will be available) 5k power packs (goodie bags) loaded with fun

Dynamic B-tag bib assignment—just pin on your bib and GO

Indoor restrooms and changing room

Unique awards for top 3 overall and age group finishers

Tear-off coupons for 6″ subs from Subway (subs will no longer be served at Ohio Challenge Series events)

We’re adding an all new competitive walking option to our 5k with age group awards!

The top finisher will receive an award as well as the top finisher in each of the following age groups: 15 & under; 15-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55, 56-65, 66 & over!

Winners will receive a Thirty-One Gifts bag, along with a set of pin-back buttons.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Saturday, May 20, 2017: STARK COUNTY Girls on the Run 5k Run/Walk at Walsh University

STARK COUNTY

Girls on the Run 5k Run/Walk

Saturday, May 20, 2017

8:00 a.m.

Walsh University

(2020 E. Maple Street, North Canton, Ohio)

Sunday, May 21, 2017: WAYNE COUNTY Girls on the Run 5k Run/Walk at Wayne County Fairgrounds

WAYNE COUNTY (All are welcome!)

Girls on the Run 5k Run/Walk

Sunday, May 21, 2017

2:00 p.m.

Wayne County Fairgrounds

(199 Vanover Street, Wooster, Ohio 44691)

Women only*! NEW competitive walking option!

Are you up for an amazing celebration of SuperSHEro Power? The Girls on the Run 5k Run/Walk, presented by Second Sole, is the culminating celebration for nearly 600 girls who have completed our youth empowerment programs, Girls on the Run (for 3rd through 5th grade girls) and Heart & Sole (for 6th through 8th grade girls). In the 10 weeks leading up to the 5k, these girls train with a team of close friends to defeat the Girl Box, celebrate their SuperSHEro powers, and complete the GOTR 5k Run/Walk.