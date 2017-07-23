Girls Trip

We’ve seen this premise before. Four lifelong friends who haven’t seen each other in years decide to take a trip….to rekindle the friendship and …..things just get out of hand……

And, Never has that cliche’ been so naughty…..so crass…so vulgar…….and unbelievably funny!

I’m talking “Hangover” funny! But alot raunchier!

Yes it’s an R with a capital R movie..

And Queen Latifa, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish pull off the funniest, if not, grossest movie of the summer.

Beneath it all, thought, is a compelling story line about black sisterhood, true friendship and self respect.

You’ll laugh and maybe even cheer… …at their once-in-a-lifetime let-your hair-down trip to the annual Essence Festival in New Orleans.

And come on, who doesn’t enjoy Queen Latifah in a fight scene?

I laughed just about every minute of this movie!

Now…How does my review compare to the critics? Rotten Tomatoes gives is a 9/10….as does the movie-going public.

I give it 4 out of 5 stars

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

