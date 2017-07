A new survey asked parents if they give their kids REWARDS for getting good grades. Here are the results . . .

45% of parents say they praise their kids.

36% give them a special gift.

31% offer to take them on a special trip.

27% give them cash.

And 14% deposit money into their college fund.

19% of parents say they don’t give ANY reward for good grades because that’s just the expectation.

