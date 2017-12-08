PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – GlenOak High School had 15 to 20 counselors in the building on Friday.

They were speaking to students and staff following the Plain Township car accident Thursday that killed one student and has his younger brother in critical condition.

The State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Aaron Laudermilt went off Middlebranch Avenue NE just south of Mount Pleasant Street, hitting a pole and a tree.

16-year-old Kevin Laudermilt was in the front passenger seat.

He was taken to Akron Children’s with serious injuries.

The boys were both wearing seat belts.