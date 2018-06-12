Global Gateway Day Will Introduce You to World Culture Cuisine

Sarah Schmidt, Kent State University – Stark, was a guest today on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the upcoming Global Gateway Day event at Kent State Stark.

Sarah is a world traveler – she’s recently returned from Peru, climbing Machu Picchu.

She has a true passion for cultures of the world and also works to bring Chinese students to our campus each fall.

International students comprise one of Kent State University’s largest student groups. Ten percent of Kent Campus students – nearly 3,000 – are international.

There’s not only power in numbers, but in a collective, reciprocal experience.

“What I love about our program is that it provides students with opportunities to travel, but for students who do not go abroad, we are bringing the world to our campuses through our programs,” Schmidt explained.

“Having that cultural and exchange component is crucial. We shouldn’t be hearing from one voice in an international program, we should be hearing from each other. Anything we can do to foster understanding and empathy is a good thing. The more we can dispel stereotypes, the better.”