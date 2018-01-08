Golden Globes? I guess there wasn’t any sports on t.v. last night.

Obviously my life revolves around sports & with no sports on t.v. last night, I realized a few things.

1) I’ve never heard of most of the nominees & even less when it came to the winners.

2) I DON’T WATCH ENOUGH T.V. OR GET TO THE MOVIES EITHER!

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (WINNER)

Best Television Series – Comedy

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” (WINNER)

Best Picture – Drama

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (WINNER)

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

“Lady Bird” (WINNER)

OK, Get the picture? Clearly I don’t! Literally. Therefor my new, New Year’s resolution is to mix in more non sports related programming as well as the occasional movie. If I can afford it. See you at the movies.