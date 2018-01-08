Golden Globes? I guess there wasn’t any sports on t.v. last night.

Obviously my life revolves around sports & with no sports on t.v. last night, I realized a few things.
1) I’ve never heard of most of the nominees & even less when it came to the winners.
2) I DON’T WATCH ENOUGH T.V. OR GET TO THE MOVIES EITHER!
Best Television Series – Drama
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” (WINNER)
Best Television Series – Comedy
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” (WINNER)
Best Picture – Drama
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (WINNER)
Best Picture – Comedy or Musical
- “Lady Bird” (WINNER)
OK, Get the picture? Clearly I don’t! Literally. Therefor my new, New Year’s resolution is to mix in more non sports related programming as well as the occasional movie. If I can afford it. See you at the movies.