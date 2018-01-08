Golden Globes? I guess there wasn’t any sports on t.v. last night.
By Jeff Turk
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 6:50 PM

Obviously my life revolves around sports & with no sports on t.v. last night, I realized a few things.

1) I’ve never heard of most of the nominees & even less when it came to the winners.

2) I DON’T WATCH ENOUGH T.V. OR GET TO THE MOVIES EITHER!

Best Television Series – Drama

  • “The Handmaid’s Tale” (WINNER)

Best Television Series – Comedy

  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” (WINNER)

Best Picture – Drama

  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (WINNER)

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

  • “Lady Bird” (WINNER)

 

OK, Get the picture? Clearly I don’t! Literally.  Therefor my new, New Year’s resolution is to mix in more non sports related programming as well as the occasional movie.  If I can afford it.  See you at the movies.

 