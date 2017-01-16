It’s Good For Your Kid to Stare at Screens For Four Hours a Day?

Your kid always wants to stare at screens.

You’re afraid the screen time is turning their brain into a melted pile of garbage . . . but sometimes, you just don’t have the energy to argue about it anymore.

Well . . . relax. You’ve accidentally been doing the right thing.

A new study out of the University of Oxford in England found that it’s actually GOOD for your teenager to stare at a cell phone, computer, iPad, TV, or video game for SEVERAL hours a day.

The researchers found that the ideal amount of screen time for a teenager is four hours and 17 minutes a day.

That gives them plenty of time to feel connected to the world and to their friends . . . to develop new skills . . . and to feel generally happier and more content.

But the researchers say that four hours and 17 minutes really SHOULD be the max every day . . . because after that, all the screen time CAN start to have a negative effect on their brains.

