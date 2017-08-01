Good News for Gareon

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has decided not to charge Massillon native Gareon Conley with any crime as the result of a rape investigation. The former Tiger and Ohio State Buckeye was accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year old woman in Cleveland just prior to the NFL Draft. Conley was drafted as the 24th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders. Ryan Miday of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Monday that the grand jury declined all possible charges for Conley. Conley’s attorney says the sex was consensual. Conley did cooperate with the investigation and passed a polygraph test. He signed a 4-year contract with the Raiders on Friday.