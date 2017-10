CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – You knew this was coming: if only because you were watching the calendar.

Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are headed our way.

AccuWeather says rain will develop Monday afternoon and continue into the first half of Monday night.

The rain could be heavy at times.

And. there could be some thunder.

We’ll follow that up with highs Tuesday be in the upper 50s, with just the upper 40s for Wednesday.