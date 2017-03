In the middle of the night one night this week, it was the end of an era… The last of the old-style Goodyear blimps ended its run; the helium was removed from the “Spirit of Innovation”; when that happens, the blimp collapses. ¬†Goodyear’s Eddie Ogden says the Goodyear fleet is being replaced by semi-rigid airships: two “Wingfoot” ships are currently in operation; a third will be constructed at the Suffield Township hangar beginning later this year.