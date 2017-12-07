Google Can Help Parents Learn the Must-Have Toys for 2017

On Thursday, December 7th LaToya Drake, Google Technology Expert, revealed the latest online search trends and insider tips to make your holiday shopping experience fun, safe and efficient–during a call-in to the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.
Here’s What She discussed:
- Trending searches: The must-have toys in our area and nationally
- Time-saving tips: How to avoid crowds and shop efficiently this holiday season
- Online tools: Google security tips to shop safe online
- Make and share memories:How to take great photos, turn them into books, and share them with friends and family
- Explore: Explore Christmas around the globe with Santa tracker and Google Earth