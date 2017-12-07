Google Can Help Parents Learn the Must-Have Toys for 2017
By Gary Rivers
|
Dec 7, 2017 @ 1:14 PM

On Thursday, December 7th LaToya Drake, Google Technology Expert, revealed the latest online search trends and insider tips to make your holiday shopping experience fun, safe and efficient–during a call-in to the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.

Here’s What She discussed:

  • Trending searches: The must-have toys in our area and nationally
  • Time-saving tips: How to avoid crowds and shop efficiently this holiday season
  • Online tools: Google security tips to shop safe online
  • Make and share memories:How to take great photos, turn them into books, and share them with friends and family
  • Explore: Explore Christmas around the globe with Santa tracker and Google Earth

 