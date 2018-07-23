Gordon To Miss Start Of Browns Training Camp

This is a 2018 photo of Josh Gordon of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Tuesday, June 12, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon announced on Twitter Monday morning that he will not be with the Browns as training camp starts this week in Berea so he can focus on his overall health.

Through four different tweets Gordon sent this message out on social media in the morning hours of July 23, 2018:

Flash Gordon @JOSH_GORDONXII –

To my Cleveland Browns and NFL family, I am reaching out to you all personally and letting you know that I am not only doing great physically but mentally as well. You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured this too is a part of

my overall health and treatment plan. I appreciate the awesome support I have received from teammates, friends, fans, and the Brown’s organization. Just like you, I am excited to start the season and I have every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon to

help bring winning football to our fans. With the help of the NFL, NFLPA, and the Browns’ organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field. By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director

and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I’ve made for not only today but for many years to come. Thank you all for your patience, love, and support!

Go Browns! Sincerely, Josh Gordon

Statement from Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey on Josh Gordon:

We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress. We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team. Josh will be placed on the non-football illness reserve list until he is ready to return.