Gorsuch Selection Earns GOP Praise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 2, 2017) – State Republicans are giving high praise to President Donald Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court Judge.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost is indicating he is very supportive of the pick of Neil Gorsuch.

Yost is hoping he will get a fair shot, saying just because Republicans in Washington refused to vote on Barack Obama’s nominee for the court’s vacancy last year, that doesn’t mean Democrats who opposed the behavior should now do the same and block Gorsuch.

Yost disagrees with anyone who calls it a stolen seat.

Yost points out that the US Senate approved Gorsuch to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals with a unanimous voice vote in 2006.