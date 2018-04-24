Got Melk-“y”? We Do!

It was announced late Monday night that the Cleveland Indians had signed veteran free agent outfielder Melky Cabrera to a minor league contract. Pending a passing physical it looks as though he will start his Indians career at extended spring training in Arizona & most likely join the triple A affiliate in the next week or so.

Cabrera, a one time all star split parts of last season as a member of the White Sox & Royals playing in 156 games hitting .285 with 17 hr & 30 dbls. Fielding however is not the 33 year olds forte. He doesn’t have the speed to play center field & with Michael Brantley hitting well & playing solid in left, it’s safe to assume he will either be an insurance policy for oft injured Lonnie Chisenhall, Guyer or Naquin in right. He also joins a long list of proven veterans who can HIT & as we’ve seen from players like Mike Napoli, Rajai Davis, etc. the experience can be priceless. As for now we wait & see what his contribution will be. It’s nice to see the tribe so active this early in the season