Got Melk-“y”? We Do!
By Jeff Turk
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 12:32 PM

It was announced late Monday night that the Cleveland Indians had signed veteran free agent outfielder Melky Cabrera to a minor league contract.  Pending a passing physical it looks as though he will start his Indians career at extended spring training in Arizona & most likely join the triple A affiliate in the next week or so.

Cabrera, a one time all star split parts of last season as a member of the White Sox & Royals playing in 156 games hitting .285 with 17 hr & 30 dbls.  Fielding however is not the 33 year olds forte. He doesn’t have the speed to play center field & with Michael Brantley hitting well  & playing solid in left, it’s safe to assume he will either be an insurance policy for oft injured Lonnie Chisenhall, Guyer or Naquin in right.  He also joins a long list of proven veterans who can HIT & as we’ve seen from players like Mike Napoli, Rajai Davis, etc. the experience can be priceless.  As for now we wait & see what his contribution will be.  It’s nice to see the tribe so active this early in the season

