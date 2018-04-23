Girls on the run 5K Registration is Now

Angie Gill and DeeDee Amentas, with Girls on the Run – Stark, were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to talk about the upcoming Girls On the Run 5k

ABOUT GIRLS ON THE RUN

At Girls on the Run we inspire girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Trained coaches lead small teams through our research-based curricula which includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games.

Over the course of the ten-week program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event.

WEBSITE: https://www.gotreco.org/Stark-County-5K