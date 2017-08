CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A session of the Stark County Grand Jury last week decided not to indict a city police officer with the shooting death of a Canton man back in May.

The prosecutor’s office in a release says the grand jury was presented all the evidence in the Hayden Stutz case, including body camera video and 9-1-1 tapes.

Police say the 24-year-old Stutz was holding his girlfriend against her will outside his home on 22nd Street NW when he was fired at.

He also had claimed he had a gun.