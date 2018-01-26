Do you remember the Great Blizzard? AUDIO Here!

The Blizzard of 1978 went from January 25th through January 27th – it was nicknamed “The White Hurricane”. This is the 40th anniversary! The storm damage exceeded $100 million.

Here’s what it sounded like on 1480 WHBC with Bob Krahling – “Special K”:

A historic winter storm that struck the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes regions. The third lowest non-tropical atmospheric pressure ever recorded in the mainland United States occurred as the storm passed over Mount Clemens, Michigan, where the barometer fell to 956.0 mb on January 26.

The blizzard was the worst in Ohio history; 51 people died as a result of the storm. Over 5,000 members of the Ohio National Guard were called in to make numerous rescues. Police asked citizens who had four-wheel-drive vehicles or snowmobiles to transport doctors to the hospital. From January 26 to 27, the entire Ohio Turnpike was shut down for the first time ever.[8] The total effect on transportation in Ohio was described by Major General James C. Clem of the Ohio National Guard as comparable to a nuclear attack.

Classes at Ohio State University were cancelled for the first time in school history.

Fortunately, the early morning arrival of this severe blizzard prompted officials to close nearly all schools on the 26th, which prevented children from being stranded at school or on buses. In fact, Ohio schools did not reopen until early the following week. President Carter declared a federal disaster in Ohio on the 26th

Information from The National Weather Service and Wikipedia