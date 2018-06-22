Great Marriage Advice – from Divorce Lawyers!

Divorce attorneys from across the country share some marriage advice

Some of it is against the grain, but worth a shot

Who knows marriage better than the people that have to help dissolve them? Their clients spill all the issues on the table. So when divorce attorneys were asked to give advice on keeping a union together it was spot-on stuff…so listen up.

Be the first to say “I’m sorry.” The saying is “you can be right or you can be happy.”

“Secure your own oxygen mask in the event of marital turbulence.” In order to figure out where the negative emotions are coming from you need to take care of yourself.

Be honest, but not that honest.

Plan a monthly “state of the union” meeting. Poor communication will torpedo any marriage.

Have “unsexy” conversations about finances and keep them business-like. Money trouble is the number one cause of divorce, so being on the same page is huge.

Remember that not everyone is as happy as they look on social media. Don’t compare.

Make your own couple focused holiday. Make some up.

If you always win arguments, you may lose your marriage.

Source: Huffington Post