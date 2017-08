The Great Trail Festival is a special celebration of American Folk Art, with Contemporary and Country Crafting.. ¬†Founder Barbara¬†Garduno was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to explore some of its offerings…

Barbara Garduno from the Great Trail Festival visits with Gary Rivers on News Talk 1480 #WHBCMalvern, Ohio Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Tuesday, August 22, 2017