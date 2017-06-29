Green Coffee is a Thing!

There’s always something new brewing in the world of coffee and if you like getting in on new trends early, you might want to start sipping green coffee. At this summer’s Fancy Food Show, an event that showcases new and emerging foods from around the world this beverage was front and center.

Green coffee gets its name because it’s made with unroasted coffee beans, so they still have their green color. The brew is a light, almost translucent green shade, but don’t let that fool you – it’s got more caffeine than regular coffee!

And since the beans aren’t roasted, they don’t lose as much of the chlorogenic acid they naturally have and that’s a good thing because research has linked that chemical to health benefits like weight loss and reducing body fat.

The Fancy Food Show displayed Sunup brand green coffee, which is made with a little organic cane sugar, so it’s not too sweet. And they don’t use preservatives or additives, so it’s nice and natural. So if you want to be a trend-setter, order yours soon, because we’ll probably start seeing more green coffee in the future.