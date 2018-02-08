Green Council Votes to Take $7.5 Million Nexus Money

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – By a 4 to 3 vote, Green City Council agreed Wednesday night to accept a $7.5 million settlement to allow Nexus Pipeline to construct an 8-mile-long section of transmission pipe through the city.

Also, Green will be dropping all lawsuits against the company.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer says it was not an easy decision to make, even though all but one property owner has agreed on a deal for their property.

Some of those voting no said they wanted to continue the fight to move the pipeline down to southern Stark County.