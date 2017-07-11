Green Thieves Break Into Vehicles, Take Vehicle

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – In the most recent series of vehicle break-ins in the area, the thieves also took a vehicle.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says weapons, cash, credit cards and a a 2010 Lincoln Navigator were among the items taken in a break-in spree in the city of Green on the evenings of July 5 and 6.

The SUV bore Ohio license CLGO 01.

The incident was captured on home surveillance video.

Anyone with information should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2131.

Tips leading to a successful conviction may be eligible for a cash award through Summit County Crimestoppers.

