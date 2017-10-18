Gretchen Carlson, Former Fox News Host Embraces a New Calling

Gretchen Carlson – Former Fox News Host – is the author of a new book, “Be Fierce,”. She spoke to Gary Rivers Wednesday morning about the day’s seemingly biggest story: “Sexual harassment in the workplace”.

Gretchen spoke on the recent revelations on the power and demands from Harvey Weinstein on many Hollywood actresses.

In her book BE FIERCE, Gretchen shares her own experiences, as well as moving stories from women in many different careers and fields who decided they too weren’t ready to shut up and sit down. Her g message encourages women to stand up and speak up in every aspect of their lives.

Gretchen says this fight will require both women and men working together to ensure that our daughters and sons will have a brighter future.

Learn more at www.gretchencarlson.com.

Twitter: @GretchenCarlson

Facebook: @GretchenCarlson

Instagram: @therealgretchencarlson