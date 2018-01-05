Are Grocery Bills Higher Because of Washington Policies?

Tim Constantine is a radio host and the spokesman for Rethink Ethanol, a coalition of environmentalists, small business, and industry that advocate to relax or repeal completely the Renewable Fuel Standard.

He told Gary Rivers Friday morning that grocery bills are up 3.5% this year because of Federal regulations. Constantine, says the cost of dairy, beef, pork, and poultry products (your Christmas roast, ham or turkey) are increasing annually thanks to a law written by special interest groups in D.C. forcing livestock farmers to spend more money on feed.

Listen to His Thoughts: