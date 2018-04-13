Group Hopes to Open Gigi’s Playhouse, A Down Syndrome Achievement Center

Aron Kitzmiller is on the launch team for a place called GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center. Sara Heckert, the launch team lead was in studio as well. The two were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning discussing the center.

They are working to open one in the Canton area in the next year. It is run completely by volunteers. The group is raising the funds and awareness to open this facility that will provide free therapies, free tutoring, free job training, free life skills and much more to people in the surrounding communities.

Kitzmiller’s son Max, 8, was born with Down syndrome.

Down syndrome is the least funded genetic condition in the United States despite being the most frequently occurring chromosomal disorder ( www.globaldownsydrome.org )

here are currently 36 playhouse locations in communities just like ours across the United States and Mexico. An additional 14 locations are in the process of building (including us). Over 100 more inquiries are also currently in the exploratory phase. This level of interest confirms there is a need for support.

Once the physical GiGi’s location is opened here in Canton it will provide: