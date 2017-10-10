Guess the Oreo Flavor for $50,000

FULL STORY: Oreo has rolled out dozens of new flavors over the past few years . . . but they’ve just taken it to a new level.

The newest Oreo flavor is . . . a mystery. They come in a white package, and the cookies are the traditional chocolate Oreo cookies, but they’re not telling you what the cream is.

If you guess it right, though, you could have a shot at winning $50,000. And five other people who guess it right will win $10,000. You have until the end of November to submit your guesses to Oreo’s website.

So what COULD it be? According to the people at “Food & Wine” who’ve tried them, they all decided it’s either Fruity Pebbles or a more generic “cereal milk.”

And Oreo already did a Fruity Pebbles flavor called “Fruity Crisp,” so maybe they’re on to something with that cereal milk idea.