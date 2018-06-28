GUESS WHAT TODAY IS???

I know…STOP YELLING!

June 28th is INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY! Yup, it’s a whole day dedicated to something that drives most people crazy—text that is written in ALL CAPITALIZED LETTERS.

International Caps Lock Day was created in 2000 by Derek Arnold. This holiday began as a joke – intended to poke fun at those individuals who unnecessarily capitalize letters, words, and phrases.

But the day became so popular with Internet users that it is now celebrated twice a year—on June 28th and on October 22nd. So hit your caps lock button and celebrate INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY