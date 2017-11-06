Is More Guns in Church Really the Answer?

Hours after a gunman A gunman opened fire Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people, at least one Texas Official Says More Guns In Church Are The Answer.

Others, including dozens of Hollywood celebs and have called for more gun control.

Gary Rivers spoke with 30-year law enforcement veteran, Rich Emberlin in Texas this morning. Here’s what he had to say:

Rich Emberlin is a 30-year law enforcement veteran who served most notably with the Dallas Police Department’s elite units, including Dallas SWAT and the Criminal Intelligence Unit-Dignitary Protection Squad. During his 15 years in SWAT, he participated in thousands of missions, including counter-terrorist operations, hostage rescues, barricaded suspect situations, and arrest warrant executions.

Rich has appeared on A&E Networks’ series including Live PD and Dallas SWAT, NRA-TV, and contributed pieces on policing to FoxNews.com.

