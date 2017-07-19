Guns, Gangs & Violence in Stark County?

Wednesday morning, The Gary Rivers Show became a two-hour look at the recent gun violence in Stark County that resulted in numerous deaths. Gary’s guests looked at the causes, solutions and what listeners can do to help.
The guests in studio included.
Walter Moss, Community Initiative to Reduce Violence
Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione
Police Capt Kurzinsky with Canton Police Dept.
Colin Louis CEO Stark County Urban League
Phillip Pascal, Commquest
Canton Councilwoman Chris Smith
Deb Shamlin – Stark County NAACP
Laurie Moline from the United Way Get Connected program
(along with 2 students who have turned their lives around)
IF YOU’D LIKE TO GET INVOLVED
Walter Moss, Community Initiative to Reduce Violence
330-309-2900 cell and Stark CIRV Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100005598676664
