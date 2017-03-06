A Guy Who Recently Became Homeless Just Won $50,000 in the Lottery

Don’t start buying lottery tickets when you have money problems. You’re just throwing money away. With that said, sometimes it works out . . .

A guy in Denver recently had to move into a homeless shelter, because he couldn’t afford an apartment.

We don’t know his last name, but his first name is Adam, and he looks like he’s in his 30’s.

Then last month, he bought a three-dollar lottery ticket, and hit the jackpot for FIFTY GRAND.

It should be enough to get him back on his feet . . . but not enough to totally ruin his life.

He says he’s going to use the money to move back to Kentucky where his daughter is, and start fresh.

(9News.com)