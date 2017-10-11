“Gypsy in Concert” To Perform at Executive Event Center

Kathy Snyder, Director of the Stardust Dinner Theatre was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about her organization’s newest production.

The show is based on “Gypsy”, is a 1959 musical with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and is based on the memoirs of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, and focuses on her mother Rose who is an overbearing show business mother.

The music contains songs that became popular including:. “Everything’s Coming Up Roses”, Together Wherever We Go”, Let Me Entertain You”, “Some People”, “You Gotta Have A Gimmick”, “Rose’s Turn”.

“Gypsy in Concert” will performed live, October 20 at Executive Event Center, 5211 Tuscarawas St, West, Canton. Doors open 6:30 pm, dinner is served 7:00 pm. Performance will follow dinner. Cost for dinner and show is $37.50.

Please call 330-575-7431 for reservations or visit

www.stardustdinnertheater.com