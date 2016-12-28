Hall of Fame Game Date Switched

(Canton, OH) The Pro Football Hall of Fame is shaking up its enshrinement week schedule next year.

The Hall of Fame Game is moving from Sunday night to Thursday night to kick off the celebration for the first time ever. That’s set for August 3rd, 2017.

The 2017 enshrinees will now receive their Gold Jackets the night after the game.

The annual Concert for Legends is going from Friday night to Sunday night instead. The concert’s performer should be announced in the coming weeks.

Fan packages for enshrinement week are now on sale.